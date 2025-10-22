City Briefs

DDA extends PNG connections to 252 villages under Gramoday Scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has provided piped natural gas (PNG) connections to 252 villages in the national capital since March 2024, as part of the Centre’s ambitious Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan, officials said on Tuesday. Out of 359 villages in Delhi, 252 have now been connected to the PNG network, significantly improving access to clean cooking fuel in rural areas, officials said, adding that 73,981 consumers have received connections under the initiative so far. Launched to boost infrastructure and living conditions in Delhi’s urban villages, the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan has seen the sanctioning of 854 development projects worth approximately Rs 860 crore.

Man shoots grandfather over property dispute; victim stable

New Delhi: A 72-year-old man was allegedly shot by his grandson over a property dispute in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area on Tuesday, an official said. The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, was allegedly attacked during a heated argument with his family members. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Shahbuddin, his son and grandsons had been engaged in a long-standing dispute over ancestral property, which escalated into violence. The police said that one of the grandsons allegedly opened fire at Shahbuddin, leaving him injured. He was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where doctors said his condition is stable.

General Manager Reviews Festival Arrangement at Delhi Junction

New Delhi: Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway, inspected Delhi Junction railway station to review arrangements for passenger safety and convenience during the festive season. He assessed crowd management and interacted with passengers, seeking feedback on cleanliness and facilities. He visited control room and took stock of the passenger’s movement during festive season. He said that Railways has made extensive arrangements to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience despite the heavy rush of passengers. Passenger convenience and safety are our top priority. To cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic during Chhath, Northern Railway is operating special trains in addition to the normal trains for east bound passengers. He expressed confidence that these arrangements will ensure smooth and safe travel for millions of passengers during Chhath festival. The General Manager directed officers to continue monitoring and improving services to meet passenger needs.

7 rescued after blaze in residential building in Delhi due to firecrackers

New Delhi: Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, officials said on Tuesday. A PCR call was received at 9.49 pm regarding fire in a dwelling house situated in Mohan Garden. “A total of seven people of three families were rescued from the building, out of which four were rescued with the help of ropes by the local police with assistance from people around before the arrival of the Fire Brigade,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.