City Briefs

Ministers Direct Speedy Completion of Sewer, Road, and... in Bawana

New Delhi: In a move aimed at easing civic woes in North-West Delhi, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Thursday directed officials to fast-track the completion of long-pending sewer and road projects in Bawana. The ministers jointly chaired a high-level review meeting with senior Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to assess ongoing infrastructure work and ensure that residents of Begampur and Shahbad colonies receive immediate relief from sanitation and water supply issues.

11-year-old female hyena found dead at Delhi Zoo, say officials

New Delhi: An 11-year-old female hyena was found dead at the Delhi Zoo and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said on Thursday. The animal was found dead inside the den of her enclosure, they said. “We found the hyena dead on Wednesday morning. The reason for the death is still not known,” Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, adding that only two hyenas — one male and one female — are now left in the zoo.