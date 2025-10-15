City Briefs

Minister Verma inspects ongoing road, drainage repair projects

New Delhi: Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, under the second phase of the ‘Government on Wheels’ initiative, inspected several ongoing road and drainage repair projects across city on Tuesday. The initiative was first launched in the month of August when Verma and officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other departments, inspected a 47-km stretch of Outer Ring Road. During the second inspection also, senior officials from multiple departments travelled together on a single bus, aiming to understand the issues faced by the public on roads. “Our government has taken steps. Mundka Road has been transferred to NHAI, a drainage system is being built alongside. In one year, the road will be improved from Punjabi Bagh to the Bahadurgarh borde. “In the coming time, you will see that work which never happened in the last 25 years will now be done,” Verma told PTI videos. The four-hour inspection included halts at various congestion points and problematic stretches, where commuters reportedly face regular difficulties, including Dhaula Kuan metro station, near Sai Baba temple in Nazafgarh and Nangloi-Najafgarh road. Issues such as footpath encroachments, damaged and uneven road surfaces, neglected drainage systems and sanitation lapses were identified during the drive.

Committee to be formed to address MTS workers’ demands: MCD Mayor

New Delhi: A nine-member committee, headed by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, will look into the demands of striking Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employees, including domestic breeding checkers, in Delhi. The committee, will include representatives from the ruling and opposition parties as well as MTS employee representatives, Singh said in the house. The committee will aim to reach a decision within 24 hours. The strike, now in its 16th day, has seen workers protesting outside the Civic Centre, demanding equal pay for equal work. Protesters allege wage disparities despite performing duties equivalent to those of regular staff. Tensions escalated in the House when Ankush Narang and others displayed banners in support of the striking workers, during the general house on Tuesday.

Ggm: 2 kids injured in roof collapse triggered by gas cylinder blast

Gurugram: Four people, including two children, were seriously injured after the roof of a house here collapsed following a cooking gas cylinder explosion, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the victims were identified as Parul, her daughter, Neha (2), Anita (28) and her son Dawang (2). They both lived on rent in separate rooms on the first floor of a two-storey house, owned by Rajiv Kumar, in Jawaharlal Colony. The incident occurred on Monday night. Parul was cooking in her room while Anita and the two children were in the other room. The cooking gas cylinder exploded, blowing up both rooms and triggering the roof of the house to collapse. Parul and Anita, along with the children, were buried under the debris, police said. The locals rushed to the spot, rescued all four and rushed them to BK Hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment and are said to be in a critical condition.