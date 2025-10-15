City Briefs

MCD steps up vigilance with intensified polio campaign

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme under its Maternity and Child Welfare wing to strengthen routine vaccination efforts. The drive, involving immunisation booths and door-to-door teams, aims to reach every child under five. Officials said the campaign reflects Delhi’s commitment to maintaining its polio-free status.

AIIMS Promotes CPR Awareness

NEW DELHI: AIIMS’ SET Facility has launched intensive CPR training for students, laypersons, and paramilitary personnel under a “Train-the-Trainer” model. The programme, in collaboration with the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation, uses advanced labs and mannequins to empower communities with life-saving skills.