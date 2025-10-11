City Briefs

PWD mulls four new foot over bridges at busy intersections

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct four new foot overbridges (FOBs) in areas with heavy pedestrian movement, officials said on Friday. According to officials, inspections have been carried out at Anand Vihar ISBT exit gate, Nand Nagri depot, near Khajuri flyover roundabout on the Wazirabad road, near Metro Pillar No 146 in Usmanpur village on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road and at Welcome metro station on GT Road in east Delhi.

Soon, purple buses will ferry tourists to popular destinations

New Delhi: Tourists will soon be able to visit popular sites in the New Delhi area — from Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to the Dilli Haat — aboard buses adorned in purple and depicting landmark sites like the Signature Bridge and Bharat Mandapam.