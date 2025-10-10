City Briefs

Delhi Univ Vice-Chancellor Meets VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, called on the Vice-President of India, C. P. Radhakrishnan, who serves as the ex-officio Chancellor of the University. During the meeting, discussions centred on the University’s ongoing academic initiatives, research advancements, and future strategies to enhance higher education quality. Prof Singh briefed the VP on DU’s efforts to strengthen innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and global collaborations.

