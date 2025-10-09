City Briefs

Cultural Fest Marks Karva Chauth Celebration at MCD Headquarters

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi celebrated Karva Chauth with a vibrant cultural programme at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre. Women employees participated enthusiastically in traditional attire. Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh lauded the event as a reflection of India’s cultural heritage and family values, fostering positivity at the workplace.

PMC Team Visits NDMC Under #SwachhSheherJodi Initiative

New Delhi: Under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ #SwachhSheherJodi initiative, the President and Executive Officer of Municipal Council Palwal, along with their team, visited the NDMC area to exchange innovative ideas and on-ground experiences aimed at strengthening sustainable cleanliness practices and improving waste management across both urban bodies.