City Briefs

CM Rekha Gupta meets Rishab Shetty

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday praised “Kantara: Chapter 1” for beautifully reflecting India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness as she met Rishab Shetty and his team. Released on October 2, “Kantara: Chapter 1” has beendirected by Shetty, who also stars in the film.

Talks afoot to use defunct Rajghat power plant land in Delhi

New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has called for a detailed project plan for the use of the now-defunct Rajghat thermal power plant that sits on prime land in central Delhi. Verma issued the order after a meeting with officials from his department, Delhi Development Authority, and the power department.

AAP protests against attack on CJI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday protested in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar against the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai a day ago. Carrying portraits of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, party workers led by AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Kuldeep Kumar raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’. The protesters shouted “Halla Bol” and “Chief Justice Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan” to denounce the attacker, a 71-year-old lawyer. Bharadwaj carried a garland of shoes.