City Briefs

Delhi records 34.1 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees celsius, 1.9 notch above the season’s average, the IMD said. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively. Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday. The air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 159, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Faridabad cabbie burnt alive as car catches fire

Faridabad: A cab driver was burnt alive after his car caught fire allegedly after a leak in the CNG cylinder in Faridabad’s Sector 85 area on Sunday, police said. At around 4.30 pm Ajay, a resident of Purani Bhupani area in Faridabad, came to Sector 85 looking for a ride booking. He parked his car near Master Road to take rest, they said. Some time later, Ajay noticed the smell of the gas and tried to start his car and the vehicle caught fire, the police said, adding that the doors also got jammed, trapping the man inside the taxi. The people immediately informed the police and the fire department. By the time firefighters arrived, Ajay was completely burned. Police broke open the car door and pulled out his body, they added. “The cause of the accident appears to be a CNG leak,” BPTP SHO Arvind Kumar. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem and an investigation is underway, Kumar added.

Teachers booked in Fbd for having row with police over public drinking

Faridabad: Two professors of a private hotel management institute were arrested for allegedly fighting with police while drinking alcohol in a public place, police said on Sunday. The two were booked at the Surajkund Police Station and sent to judicial custody, they said. A Faridabad police spokesperson said that on Friday, a patrol team from the Sector 46 Police Station spotted a vehicle parked near Kheda Devta in Sector 45. The team allegedly found two men, who were later identified as Kunal and Madho Sharma, drinking alcohol inside the vehicle. According to the police, when they were asked to not drink in a public place, the two started quarrelling. Kunal, 38, and Madho Sharma, 29, both residents of Sector 45, Faridabad, are employed with Manav Rachna University, the spokesperson said. “The vehicle has been seized by the police, and the accused were produced before a court and sent to jail,” he said.