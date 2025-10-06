City Briefs

man targeted unemployed youth with fake airport jobs: Cyber cell

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell has arrested Manoj (33) of Bijwasan for duping job seekers with fake airport jobs. Victims were promised roles at BWFS and asked to pay registration fees of Rs 5,500 to 15,000. Manoj, an 8th-grade dropout, admitted targeting unemployed youth repeatedly, charging small amounts to avoid legal scrutiny. Police recovered a smartphone used in the scam and conducted raids across Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Palam, and Bijwasan. Investigation continues to trace more victims and accomplices.

Thai spa used for prostitution: Cops

NEW DELHI: Police busted a prostitution racket operating as Thai Den Spa, arresting Ishwar Dass (69) and Sikendra Thakur (42) and rescuing eight women. A decoy customer confirmed sexual services were offered for Rs 3,000. Police recovered a register, condoms, and marked currency. The accused admitted running the racket for nearly two years.