City Briefs

MCD Officials Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Town Hall

New Delhi: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials garlanded Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Town Hall, Chandni Chowk. They remembered his invaluable contributions to truth, non-violence, and service, pledging to carry forward his ideals in civic governance and community welfare for a cleaner, better Delhi.

Delivery boy held for kidnapping, raping minor in Gurugram

Gurugram: A delivery boy was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an 8-year-old girl in Gurugram Sector 93, police said on Thursday. According to the police, an FIR was registered at Sector 10 police station based on a complaint lodged Wednesday regarding the girl’s kidnapping and she was recovered within a few hours. During investigation it was revealed that the accused, identified as Samad (21), a resident of Sector 83, had lured the girl under the pretext of giving her food and raped her. Following this, the police added Section 6 of the POCSO Act in the FIR and subsequently nabbed the accused. “During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a delivery boy for a private company. He lured the girl under the pretext of giving food to her and raped her,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Blaze in Ggm’s Binola Industrial Area guts goods worth lakhs of rupees

Gurugram: A massive fire broke out in a shoes and garments warehouse in the Binola Industrial Area here on Thursday morning, gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees, a fire official said. More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after more than eight hours of effort. No one was injured in the fire, the official added. According to the official, the blaze started at around 8:40 am and quickly escalated. After receiving information at the control room, fire engines were dispatched from the Manesar fire station, led by Fire Officer Lalit Kumar. Due to the severity of the blaze, fire engines were also called in from nearby fire stations, including Gurugram, Manesar and Pataudi. The warehouse contained thousands of metric tonnes of clothes and shoes, which caused the fire to spread rapidly, the official said.