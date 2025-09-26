City Briefs

Need to improve cleanliness in Chandni Chowk area: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday directed officials to carry out urgent repairs and intensified cleaning in Chandni Chowk, stressing that the historic market must remain consistently clean during the festive season. During an inspection after taking part in a voluntary labour programme under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign, Gupta pointed out broken grilles, damaged roads, cracked pavements and broken dustbins, and instructed officials to repair them immediately. She participated in voluntary labour from the historic Digambar Jain Lal Mandir in Chandni Chowk to the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib. She swept the streets and disposed of waste in bins.

First CM Shri School likely to be inaugurated in Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: The first CM Shri School in the national capital is likely to be inaugurated in Sarojini Nagar on October 1 as part of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (service fortnight) campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, an official said on Thursday. “The newly-constructed school in Sarojini Nagar is in its final phase of completion, and it will be the first to be opened under the initiative,” the official told PTI.

Delhi Govt sanctions Rs 20 crore CSG for 2,645 schools across city

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening education infrastructure and creating more vibrant learning spaces, the Delhi government has approved a Composite School Grant (CSG) of Rs 20.20 crore for 2,645 schools across the city. Officials confirmed the decision on Wednesday, noting that the funds will directly support both operational needs and student-focused initiatives. The grant, released under the Centre’s flagship Samagra Shiksha scheme, will cover schools run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).