City Briefs

NDMC mobilises 10,000 employees for ‘Shramdan’ drive on Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a citywide Shramdan programme on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay, with around 10,000 employees joining a cleanliness drive under the “One Day-One Hour-Together” campaign. NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Council Member Sarita Tomar participated in the drive at the Kushak Nalla and Hanuman mandir complex at Connaught Place, according to a statement issued by the civic body. Officials said 56 special teams worked across 14 sanitation circles, supported by mechanical road sweepers, pressure-jetting machines and other modern cleaning equipment. Chahal noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mandir Marg in the NDMC area.

Delhi Police SWAT tops firing category at NSG’s counter-terror exercise

New Delhi: The Delhi Police SWAT commandos secured the first position in the firing category during a two-week Clusterised Joint Counter Terrorism Training (CJCTT) exercise organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Gurugram, an official said on Thursday. The exercise, held from August 25 to September 6 at the NSG training centre, was aimed at enhancing counter-terror capabilities of various state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Delhi Police said in a statement.