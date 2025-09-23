City Briefs

‘Rangilo Rajasthan’ fest at JNU

NEW DELHI: The folk traditions of Rajasthan came alive at Jawaharlal Nehru University on 19 September 2025, when the Inter-Hall Administration, with the NSS and Cultural Committee, hosted ‘Rangilo Rajasthan’ at the Convention Centre. Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a vibrant showcase of Rajasthani music, dance, costume and storytelling. Performers presented spirited Ghoomar and Kalbelia routines, accompanied by dholak and manjira. Dressed in colourful lehengas, odhnis and turbans, artists evoked the desert state’s artistry. JNU, in its message, stressed that the evening was more than entertainment, it was a reminder to preserve India’s diverse folk heritage.

NDMC Seminar on Waste Awareness

NEW DELHI: NDMC, with Why Waste Wednesdays, SelSmart and NSS-CVS, held a seminar at Atal Adarsh Bal Vidyalaya on waste segregation, the 7Rs principle and banning single-use plastic, encouraging students to adopt sustainable habits and act as ambassadors of conscious consumption and waste management beyonnd the school premises.