City Briefs

Thief held with 11 stolen mobile phones at Karkardooma metro station

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s metro unit has arrested a mobile phone thief from Kakardooma Metro station in the national capital, an official said on Sunday. Around 11 stolen phones were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ankit Kajla alias Sonu (33), a resident of Janta Colony in Shahdara, he said. Five phones were found from Kajla’s possession when he was caught by the patrolling police team, while six more phones were recovered from his residence later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said. He said two of the recovered phones were linked to registered theft cases at Yamuna depot metro police station.

Fake footwear racket busted in Delhi,

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing and stocking counterfeit footwear material of popular brands, an official said on Sunday. “The action was taken following a complaint lodged by an authorised representative of a shoe company who approached the police on September 17,” a senior police officer said. The company alleged that some people were engaged in the unlawful production and sale of counterfeit goods carrying fake or deceptively similar trademarks.