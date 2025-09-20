City Briefs

Delhi Police ASI held for taking bribe to release seized motorcycle

New Delhi: A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a civilian have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7000 for releasing a seized motorcycle in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, an official said on Friday. The complainant, Hitesh, a resident of Neb Sarai, alleged that his motorcycle was taken to the Mehrauli police station by ASI PR Meena after a minor dispute, police said. The complainant further claimed that the officer initially demanded Rs 10,000 to release the vehicle, but later agreed to accept 7,000 after negotiation. Hitesh later submitted call recordings in which Meena was purportedly heard negotiating the payment, finally agreeing to accept Rs 7,000, a senior police officer said.

woman found dead inside apartment in Kalkaji, police suspect suicide

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her rented accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, with police suspecting that she committed suicide, an official said on Friday. Police said they received a PCR call around 7.30 am on Thursday about the body in a DDA Janta flat in Kalkaji. The woman was identified as a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. “She was working in the accounts branch of a private company in Noida. Investigations revealed that she had been living alone in the rented flat since September 1,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. On Thursday morning, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf by her employer, Dharam Singh, who had been trying to contact her since last night.

AAP Backs Farmers’ Protest Against Toll Imposed on UER-2

New Delhi: Residents and farmers from several Delhi villages have opposed the imposition of a Rs 334 toll on the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2), alleging it is unjust and violates rules that bar tolls within 10 km of city limits. The road was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year. AAP leader and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha joined the protest on Friday, saying land for the project had been acquired from villages like Mundka and Bawana at low rates, yet locals were now required to pay to access their own fields and homes. Farmers have announced a larger demonstration on September 21 if the toll is not waived for villages within a 20 km radius.