City Briefs

Seminar at Northern Railway HQ focuses on HR trends

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), organised a seminar on 19 September 2025 at Northern Railway Headquarters, Baroda House. The event focused on contemporary issues, best practices, and emerging trends in Human Resource Management, with a special emphasis on Indian Railways. Attendees included Director General/HR, Additional Member/Staff, Additional Member/HR, Principal Executive Director/Industrial Relations, Principal Chief Personnel Officer/NR, SHRM dignitaries, and IRPS officers in Delhi, while others joined virtually. The Centre for Railway Information Systems presented updates on the Human Resource Management System’s implementation and progress.

IGI AIRport Police bust Punjab-based fake UK visa racket

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police have arrested a Punjab-based agent in connection with a fake UK visa racket after intercepting passenger Amarjit Kaur, 22, during an immigration check. Officials discovered a forged visa affixed to her passport. Kaur admitted paying Rs 5 lakh in advance to agent Singh, who promised UK travel for Rs 22 lakh despite her failing IELTS. Singh was later arrested in Kapurthala. Police said 23 people were booked for visa forgery at IGI in September alone.

Masked gunmen fire at Gurugram real estate office

GURUGRAM: Masked gunmen opened fire at MNR Buildmark’s office in Sector 45, Gurugram, on Thursday night, firing 25–30 rounds that shattered windows and damaged luxury cars. No casualties were reported. Gangster Deepak Nandal later claimed responsibility in a now-deleted social media post. An FIR has been lodged on a complaint from property dealer Shravan Raheja. Police are probing extortion as a possible motive, reviewing CCTV footage, and tracing the culprits. Gurugram has witnessed several such shootings in recent months.

BMW crash: ‘Cops not bound to reveal evidence details to accused’

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday ruled that police cannot be compelled to disclose the contents of evidence to the accused in the BMW crash case. Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg was hearing the plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, accused of driving the car that killed senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh and injured his wife. The court noted that preservation orders for CCTV footage had already been issued, but stressed the prosecuting agency cannot be forced to verify evidence for the accused. Notice was issued to the SHO to clarify whether footage from pillars 65 and 67 is included.

Jamia students detained during Batla House anniversary protest

NEW DELHI: Several Jamia Millia Islamia students were detained on Friday evening during a protest march organised by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Batla House encounter. AISA alleged that students, including its leaders, were forcibly detained and demanded a judicial probe into the killings. Police dismissed the claims, stating the activists ignored repeated warnings and tried to march despite restrictions. Additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the Jamia Nagar area to maintain law and order.