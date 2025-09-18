City Briefs

NDMC Marks PM’s 75th Birthday with Health Initiatives

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) inaugurated five “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs” and launched “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar” health camps across seven centres under Seva Pakhwada, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma, led the ceremonies. Scindia highlighted Modi’s commitment to women’s empowerment and public service, while NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra noted that the camps will provide screenings for cancer, anaemia, tuberculosis, and nutrition support. The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare access for women, children, and senior citizens.

MCD Transfers Rs 109 Cr to Students’ Accounts for Uniforms & Stationery

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with IDBI Bank, on Thursday transferred Rs 109 crore directly into the bank accounts of students studying in municipal schools towards uniforms and stationery. The initiative, implemented through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, was formally launched by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre.

PWD plans comprehensive maintenance to improve safety of subways

New Delhi: Aiming to improve pedestrian safety, the PWD of the Delhi government is mulling to implement a comprehensive monitoring-and-maintenance plan for subways and foot over bridges, officials said on Thursday. PWD minister Parvesh Verma carried out a ground inspection with all the top officials of the department last month and found issues with the subways and foot over bridges.