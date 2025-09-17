City Briefs

‘Will save over Rs 31 cr annually by switching to smart LED streetlights’

New Delhi: PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said the Delhi government’s ambitious plan of switching conventional streetlights with smart LEDs will help the city save over Rs 31 crore annually. Currently, of the nearly 96,000 streetlights managed by PWD, 45,000 still run on conventional HPSV (sodium) fittings, which will be replaced with energy-efficient smart lights, while the remaining that are already LEDs, will be further enhanced.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Centre for delaying its decision in allotting a residential accommodation to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Justice Sachin Datta observed the government’s approach resembled a “free system for all” and it could not selectively decide as to who got a house. The judge asked the Centre to submit by September 18 records outlining the policy governing the allotment of houses from the general pool of residential accommodation and the current waiting list. The court was hearing AAP’s plea seeking directions to the Centre to allot a residential accommodation to Kejriwal in Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to host Kshamavaani Parv on September 17, marking the conclusion of Daslakshan Mahaparv. Speaker Vijender Gupta and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht will attend. Spiritual guidance will be given by Poornmati Mataji’s Sangh. An exhibition, Vidyadhar se Vidyasagar, will showcase Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj’s life and teachings.

New Delhi: A central programme to mark Engineer’s Day was held Tuesday at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, organised by the Indian Engineers’ Association and attended by engineers from multiple civic departments including Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, and others. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the chief guest, drew comparisons between engineers and the deity Hanuman, urging them to recognise their own strength and creativity.