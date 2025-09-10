City Briefs

Health Minister Launches Free Liver Health Check-up Camp in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with Dr. Shiv Kumar Sarin, Director of ILBS, inaugurates the Free Liver Health Check-up Camp at Kunwar Singh Nagar, Vikaspuri, on Tuesday. Over 100 residents availed free medical tests and consultations on Day 1 of the camp.

NDMC marks Eye Donation Pakhwada

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) observed Eye Donation Pakhwada at its Allopathic Dispensary, Palika Kendra, to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation. The programme included informative sessions for patients and visitors, highlighting the need to pledge eyes to restore vision for those suffering from corneal blindness. Doctors and health workers sensitised the public on procedures and addressed misconceptions surrounding donation. NDMC officials said such initiatives are vital to bridge the gap between demand and availability of donor eyes, thereby encouraging a culture of voluntary eye donation in the city.