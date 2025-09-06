City Briefs

Pilot of private airline held for secretly filming women in market

New Delhi: A pilot of a private airline was arrested for allegedly trying to film her on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday. The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village here on Saturday, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said he allegedly used lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women. A case under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect’s image was circulated among police networks. With the help of local intelligence and secret informers, the man was traced and apprehended, police said. During interrogation, Priyadarshi allegedly confessed to recording women without their consent. A hidden spy camera was recovered from his possession, they said. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

Man injured, five parked vehicles damaged as wall collapses in GK-1

New Delhi: A section of a wall collapsed in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 on Friday, injuring a driver and damaging parked vehicles, an official said. Police said the wall, approximately 30 to 35 feet in length, was jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department. The PCR received the distress call, and police personnel were dispatched promptly to the spot. Upon arrival, police officers found that the driver, Manoj, received minor injuries and was taken to AIIMS for treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said. Five parked vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he added. Authorities have assessed the situation and confirmed it is currently under control. Residents in the vicinity have been advised to avoid parking vehicles or standing near the wall, as it has been deemed old and unsafe. “Both Tata Telecom and the Forest Department have been notified to undertake urgent repairs to prevent any further accidents. Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing,” the DCP said.

NDTF’s V S Negi elected DUTA president

New Delhi: Professor V S Negi of the National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) has been elected Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president, securing 3,366 votes. He defeated professor Rajib Ray of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), who polled 2,728 votes and professor Rajesh K Jha of the Academics for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), who secured 1,420 votes. Other candidates included professor Kamlesh Kr Raghuvanshi (451 votes), Sandeep (14), and professor Sanjay Mohan Marale (10). Of the 8,221 votes polled, 7,989 were declared valid and 232 invalid. Voting for the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections witnessed an enthusiastic response on Thursday, with 8,221 of the 9,861 eligible teachers casting their votes.