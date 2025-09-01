City Briefs

3 arrested for trying to extort money by filing false rape case

Gurugram: A lawyer and two women were arrested for allegedly honey trapping an elderly man and extorting money from him after implicating him in a false rape case, police said on Sunday. The arrested were identified as — Kanchan (24) and advocate Kuldeep Malik, residents of Haryana, and Asha (47), a resident of Delhi. Asha works with Nari Niketan, Delhi, while lawyer Malik is practising in Gurugram court, police said. According to the complaint filed by the daughter of the victim, the two accused women befriended her widower father over phone. On May 24, the women came to her house and one of them had physical relations with her father. “The accused women demanded Rs 10 lakh and when my father did not listen to the women, they filed a rape case against my father on June 18. When the family came to know about the case, I approached the police”, the complainant said in her complaint. The accused had later agreed to a payment of Rs 6.50 lakh, the police said. While apprising DCP Karan Goel of the matter on July 21, the victim’s daughter gave an audio recording to the police in which the lawyer was talking about making the final deal for Rs 6.50 lakh. An FIR was registered at Palam Vihar police station and the police arrested all three accused on Friday and Saturday.

Fire breaks out in jhuggis in Rohini, no casualty reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in Rohini’s Sector 18 area on Sunday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said. The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 7.01 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He added that no casualty or injury has been reported so far, and that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Residents alerted the police and fire control room after smoke was seen rising from the jhuggi cluster. The fire led to panic in the densely populated area.

Wanted criminal arrested with pistol, live cartridges

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old criminal, wanted in connection with several heinous cases, an official said on Sunday. He was arrested with a pistol and live cartridges in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area. The accused, identified as Mehtab, a resident of Janta Mazdoor Colony, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday following a tip-off, the police said. A case has been registered at the Welcome Police Station under Sections of the Arms Act, and an investigation has been taken up.