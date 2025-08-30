City Briefs

Woman jumps into drain, drowns

New Delhi: A woman, aged around 30, jumped into an open drain in north Delhi’s Rohini area on Friday evening, police said. An officer said a call was received at KNK Marg Police Station at 4.11 pm and another at 4.19 pm, with the callers saying that a woman had jumped into a drain near JND College in Sector 15 and was drowning. “A police team immediately rushed to the spot near the Sector 15/16 dividing road where the callers stated that they saw a woman jump into the drain around 4.10 pm,” the officer said. The fire brigade was called in and after hours of search, the woman’s body was fished out from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant. She was wearing a red print salwar suit, red glass bangles, and a mangalsutra around her neck. Her body bore no visible external injury marks. Police said the woman, estimated to be aged between 30 and 35, was taken to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.

DPCC to install 41 online stations to monitor Yamuna water quality

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has floated a tender for the supply, installation and commissioning of 41 online monitoring stations (OLMS) to track water quality across the Yamuna and major drains in the city, up from 32 units planned earlier. The project will also include five years of operation and maintenance, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring and transmission of data to the DPCC server. According to the tender, six river locations — including stretches of the Yamuna and other rivers — will be equipped with systems to measure flow, pH, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), total suspended solids (TSS), total nitrogen (TN), total phosphorus (TP), ammonium, dissolved oxygen, temperature and conductivity. In addition, 35 drains discharging directly or indirectly into the Yamuna will be fitted with OLMS to track parameters such as flow, pH, BOD, COD, TSS, total organic carbon (TOC) and conductivity.