City Briefs

Hartalika Teej Mahotsav Showcases India-Nepal Cultural Bond in Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi came alive with music, dance, and devotion as the Hartalika Teej Mahotsav 2025 was celebrated under the joint aegis of Bharat Swabhiman Trust and Hamro Swabhiman Trust. The event, organized by Yog Rishi Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, brought together the traditions of India and Nepal in a grand cultural showcase. The festival witnessed participation from Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma, MLA Sanjay Goyal, members of the Nepali-Gorkhali community, and citizens of Delhi. Women observed the Shiv-Parvati Vrat Katha with reverence, while the atmosphere was filled with devotional songs, traditional music, and dance performances. Delhi’s minister for Art, Culture and Language, Kapil Mishra, who attended as the Chief Guest, said the government would actively support such cultural initiatives in the future.

Delhi govt to revive scheme for leprosy-affected persons

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to revive its scheme for rehabilitation of people affected with leprosy, an official said on Tuesday. The scheme, which will be under the Social Welfare Department, was first launched in 1981. The fresh plan seeks to strengthen rehabilitation and ensure continuity of assistance, the department has said. Initially, people under the scheme were given dry ration, which was later replaced by a monthly maintenance allowance in 1991. At present, the allowance is Rs 3,000 per month per person. According to the official, the scheme currently covers 378 beneficiaries. It was categorised as a “closed scheme” by the previous government.

DJB to appoint pvt consultant for financial reforms, Yamuna revival

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to hire a private strategic unit to carry out a study and chart out an overall roadmap for future reforms, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the main focus areas will include the revival of the Yamuna River, increasing water tariffs, boosting water production, reducing financial losses, and improving sewage management. “DJB plans to hire a Project Management Unit (PMU) consultant to provide end-to-end support in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of these reforms over the next 36 months. We have floated a tender to hire a company,” an official said. As per the plan, around 10 experts will be hired in fields such as groundwater, urban reform, IT, finance, and urban planning to break down key DJB programs into actionable workstreams with defined timelines and responsibilities, officials added.