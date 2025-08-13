City Briefs

MCD organises Plogging Run for Health and Cleanliness

New Delhi: The MCD organised a Plogging Run from Vishram Chowk to Avantika Chowk, led by MP Yogendra Chandolia, promoting health and cleanliness. Despite rain, officials, citizens, and sportsperson Manoj Kumar participated, reinforcing the call for a garbage-free Delhi under the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Delhi to observe back-to-back dry days on I-Day and Janmashtami

New Delhi: Delhi will observe back-to-back dry days this week with all liquor shops shut on Independence Day and Janmashtami. Under the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, liquor vends in different licence categories will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day and on August 16 for Janmasthami, an order issued by Delhi government’s excise department said. All retail liquor stores, bars, restaurants, hotels and clubs will remain closed on Independence Day as well as on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the order said.