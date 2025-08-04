City Briefs

Delhi Police bans use of aerial platforms ahead of I-Day celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh on Saturday ordered a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms across the national capital from August 2 to August 16 in view of security preparations related to the upcoming Independence Day. According to the order, flying aerial devices such as paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters, and remotely piloted aircraft has been banned under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The order said that such aerial platforms may pose a threat to public safety, VIPs, and critical installations in Delhi during the sensitive period around August 15. This is Singh’s first order as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. The ban is aimed at preventing their possible misuse by anti-social and terrorist elements, including for para-jumping or launching airborne attacks.

Delhi Police arrests man wanted in armed robbery

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man wanted in an armed robbery case was arrested after remaining on the run for over five months, an official on Sunday said. The accused, identified as Arbaaz, a resident of northeast Delhi’s New Seelampur, was wanted in a robbery case registered at Kotwali Police Station in February this year, he said. “He had been absconding since the incident. The robbery took place on the night of February 22 near Shantivan red light when the complainant, Raju, a resident of New Usmanpur, was returning home in an autorickshaw from Kamla Market,” said a senior police officer.

Woman held with 34 stolen mobile phones in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman was arrested with 34 stolen mobile phones and a tablet in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony, police said on Sunday. Jasmin, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, was held during routine patrolling on August 1. The team stopped Jasmin near Taimoor Nagar while she was carrying a large bag. A search led to the recovery of 34 mobile phones and one tablet, an officer said. According to the police, Jasmin is a habitual offender with previous involvement in four theft-related cases. During interrogation, she revealed that she used to buy stolen mobile phones from two people at cheap rates and sell them at higher prices for profit.