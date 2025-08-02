City Briefs

Delhi Mayor Launches Month-Long ‘Freedom from Garbage’ Campaign

New Delhi: Mayor of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Friday launched the city-wide month-long ‘Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage’ campaign with a mega cleanliness drive in South Delhi. The initiative began with a four-hour-long drive covering a 10 km stretch from Green Park to Bhatti Mines, mobilising hundreds of participants including local residents, RWAs, NGOs, and MCD sanitation staff. Joined by MLAs Satish Upadhyay, Gajender Singh Yadav, and Kartar Singh Tanwar, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, and senior MCD officials, the Mayor led the campaign by picking up a broom and sweeping key garbage hotspots.

NDMC launches ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Aazadi’ swachhta drive in Lutyens’ Delhi

New Delhi: The NDMC on Friday launched a month-long cleanliness campaign themed “Delhi Ko Kude Se Aazadi” from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place, Gole Market, marking the start of Independence Day celebrations. New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairperson Keshav Chandra flagged off the campaign, aimed at promoting cleaner surroundings and civic responsibility, in the presence of senior officials, sanitation workers, RWAs and market associations, an official statement said. Speaking at the event, Chandra said, “This campaign is not just about cleaning our surroundings — it is a tribute to our national heroes in the Independence Day month and a reaffirmation of our collective responsibility towards our duties for the nation.”

Aug 1-31: Delhi Transco Launches Month-Long Swachhata Drive

New Delhi: Delhi Transco Limited has launched a month-long Swachhata drive as part of its ongoing commitment to cleanliness and social responsibility. The drive, which will run from August 1 to August 31, 2025, was formally inaugurated on Friday by CMD Shurbir Singh, who also administered the Swachhata Pledge to employees and led a cleanliness activity on adjoining roads. The initiative, aimed at maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in offices and other establishments under Delhi Transco, saw enthusiastic participation from employees and senior officers. Trash and waste materials from nearby premises were cleared and responsibly disposed of as part of the inaugural drive. Speaking on the occasion, CMD Shurbir Singh encouraged employees to extend the spirit of cleanliness beyond the workplace.

MCD Extends 10% Property Tax Rebate Deadline to August 31

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has extended the deadline for availing the 10 per cent rebate on property tax for the financial year 2025–26 till August 31, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh announced on Friday. The extension comes in response to an encouraging rise in taxpayer participation under the ongoing ‘SUNIYO – Property Tax Settlement Scheme 2025–26’. Originally extended till July 31, the rebate window has now been pushed by another month to facilitate more citizens and boost revenue collection.