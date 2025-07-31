City Briefs

‘Your sister is here’: CM Honoured by Arya Vaishya Community

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received a warm and emotional welcome at a special gathering organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Arya Vaishya Yuvajana Sangam (AVYS), where members of the Arya Vaishya community honoured her for her leadership and achievements. Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta said, “The love reflected in your eyes proves that true respect and relationships know no language or distance. Bonds formed without self-interest remain strong for generations.” Moved by the affection shown, she added, “Your sister is here,” a phrase that deeply resonated with the audience.

Delhi govt to increase performance guarantee in PWD tender rules

New Delhi: Delhi minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said the government is set to increase the performance guarantee limit in future tenders of the Public Works Department (PWD) with an eye on timely and better execution of infrastructure projects. A performance guarantee is a clause in all tenders as per which a contractor taking up any work of the PWD deposits a certain amount depending on the project’s estimated cost. “When a contractor quotes an unreasonably low amount and then fails to deliver, it is the common man who suffers due to project delays and poor infrastructure. Our goal is to ensure that every rupee spent translates into durable, timely and high-quality public works,” Verma said.

‘Rashtraneeti’ to Roll Out in Schools

New Delhi: In a significant move to reshape civic education in schools, the BJP-led Delhi government is set to launch its flagship initiative ‘Rashtraneeti’ this Independence Day. The programme aims to instil a sense of ethical leadership, democratic values, and civic responsibility among students from Kindergarten to Class 12 in all government-run schools.

MCD Chairperson Holds Review Meet

New Delhi: Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Satya Sharma, convened a detailed review meeting with Deputy Commissioners from all 12 zones on Wednesday to address key civic concerns, including sanitation, waterlogging, stray animals, and public grievance redressal. Sharma said the meeting aimed to assess on-ground development work and strengthen coordination to resolve zonal challenges effectively. She stressed that ensuring cleanliness is central to MCD’s identity and directed officials to intensify the implementation of the Swachh Bharat Mission, with special focus on waste segregation, drain cleaning, and road sweeping.

MCD Intensifies Sterilization Drive

New Delhi: To address the growing menace of stray dogs in the capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday held a meeting of the sub-committee constituted by its Standing Committee to devise solutions and fast-track sterilization efforts. The meeting, chaired by sub-committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee Sunder Singh, was attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma. It focused on scaling up the ongoing sterilization campaign and establishing fresh dialogue with existing NGOs working in this area. The panel also decided to bring more capable institutions on board to expedite the sterilization drive.

Naini Lake to get cultural makeover

New Delhi: A detailed plan will be framed to turn the Naini Lake situated in Model Town area into a space for year-round cultural engagement, Delhi’s Development and Tourism minister Kapil Mishra said on Wednesday as he reviewed the progress of various development works under the project. The review meeting on the Model Town Naini Lake Project was attended by senior officials of the Delhi Tourism Department and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).