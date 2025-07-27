City Briefs

35-year-old Labourer dies after fall at construction site

New Delhi: A 35-year-old labourer died after allegedly falling from a height while working at a construction site in outernorth Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Mohan, was a construction worker at the Palm Green Resort in Bakoli, where the incident occurred on Saturday. According to the police, Mohan was rushed to the Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra (SRHC) Hospital by his uncle after sustaining critical injuries in the fall. However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Subsequently, authorities were informed, and a case was registered at the Alipur Police Station, after which an investigation began. His body was later shifted to the BJRM Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Woman dies in house fire in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur

New Delhi: A 40-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in northeast Delhi’s Bhagat Singh Colony Sunday morning, an officer said. She was identified as Manju Jain, he said. According to police, a fire was reported at around 7 am from a house in Bhagat Singh Colony in New Usmanpur. Four fire tenders were rushed in response to the call. “The fire had erupted on the ground floor of the house,” an officer said. “Manju Jain was rescued from the building and rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Nangal Thakran, accused held

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at his residence in outernorth Delhi’s Nangal Thakran village, police said on Sunday. Yash Lohchab (21) has been arrested in connection with the murder case, they added. On Saturday, Mohit alias Kala was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his chest and back at his house in Nangal Thakran, they said. The police received a PCR call about this around 2.30 pm. The caller, Rajeev, a friend of Mohit’s brother, told police he found the victim dead on the bed with visible injuries, an officer said. A team scanned hundreds of CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused, Yash Lohchab, and apprehended him. During interrogation, Lohchab confessed to the crime and told police he had a heated argument with the victim while drinking on Friday.