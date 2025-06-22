City Briefs

CM Rekha Gupta to move in a bungalow on Raj Niwas Marg

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to move to Bungalow No 1 on Raj Niwas Marg, an official source said on Sunday. According to a Public Works Department official, the four-room-plus-hall residence, earlier allocated to LG Secretariat employees, will soon undergo renovation. “The CM has decided to take the bungalow on Raj Niwas Marg, and work estimates are being prepared. However, the final house allotment acceptance from the Chief Minister’s Office is yet to be received,” the official said. The Bungalow No 2 on the same road was earlier occupied by former minister and MLA Gopal Rai. It will now be used as a “Camp Office” for the chief minister to hold public meetings. “A large number of people visit her current residence in Shalimar Bagh. Due to a lack of space, both visitors and neighbours face problems,” the official said. Most other cabinet ministers in the new BJP government have already been allotted official residences in the city.

Weather office’s X account hacked, ‘inappropriate’ posts trigger probe

New Delhi: A day after some “inappropriate” posts were reposted by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, the weather department on Sunday said its X account was hacked and the matter was under investigation. PTI brought the issue to the IMD’s attention on Saturday evening. Following this, the IMD deleted the reposts and began a probe. In a statement issued on Sunday, the IMD said that RWFC New Delhi’s X handle was “hacked” on Saturday and some “inappropriate posts were made”. “Corrective actions taken to remove those posts. Matter is being further investigated,” it said.