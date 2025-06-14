City Briefs

IP University to introduce quota for orphan children from 2025-26

New Delhi: Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced the introduction of a dedicated quota for orphan children in its academic programs for the 2025-26 session, an official statement said. The move aimed at providing inclusive education, was approved by the university’s Academic Council, and comes a year after it implemented a quota for single girl children, it said. According to the proposal, an additional seat will be reserved in each university school and program for orphan applicants. These students will also be eligible for a full tuition fee waiver under the university’s Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme. Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma stated, “The university aims to provide education to all, including orphan children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or due to other reasons.” He added that the university will work to ensure these students also benefit from various government financial assistance schemes. The statement further said that the IP University is among the first in the country to introduce such a quota. Detailed implementation guidelines will be uploaded on the university website soon. Several other key academic reforms were discussed at the academic council meeting including — a separate PhD program for working professionals, lateral entry for MBA (Fire and Industrial Safety), and the introduction of Spanish and other foreign languages in certificate programs. The university will also launch a five-year integrated BA-MA program in Philosophy, new four-year BEd Special Education programs in three disciplines, and a post-MSc Diploma in Radiological Physics. Plans were also announced to establish an “In-situ Center for Indian Knowledge System and Technology Innovation.”

IVP Expels Councillor Ashok Pandey for Anti-Party Activities

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) on Friday expelled Ashok Pandey, municipal councillor from Ward 109 (Vikas Nagar), for alleged anti-party activities. His primary membership has been cancelled for six years. The decision was announced by IVP leader Hemchand Goyal after a meeting of party corporators and senior leaders at the Civic Center. Goyal said the move was unanimous, following confirmation that Pandey had been acting against the party’s policies in recent days. “All our councillors are focused on restarting development work that has been stalled for years. Any action that hinders these efforts will not be tolerated,” Goyal said in the press statement. He added that the party remains committed to supporting any initiative, regardless of political affiliation, that benefits the people and ensures Delhi’s development. “The condition of municipal work in the last two and a half years has deteriorated. That’s why we are focused solely on ward-level development,” he said. The expulsion comes amid ongoing political shifts in the capital’s civic body. Goyal emphasized the importance of discipline within party ranks to maintain unity and progress. IVP leaders have said they will continue to monitor councillor performance and take strict action against any disruption to developmental goals.

NDMC to Hold Suvidha Camp today

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise its next Suvidha Camp on Saturday, June 14, at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road. The camp, open from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, will address grievances related to electricity, property tax, sanitation, pensions, and other civic services. Helpdesks from various departments will assist residents, RWAs, MTAs, and employees. NDMC also offers a “Jan Suvidha Portal” for online grievance redressal, accessible via its official website, enabling users to lodge, track, and review complaints.