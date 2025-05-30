City Briefs

CM, mayor unveil Maharana Pratap’s statue near Kashmere Gate

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday unveiled a grand statue of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap at Kudasia Bagh near Kashmere Gate on the occasion of the Rajput warrior’s birth anniversary. Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta said Maharana Pratap’s life epitomises valour, struggle and patriotism. She condemned the past vandalism of his statue by “anti-social elements” and said the current government in Delhi “knows how to respect our heroes”. She also lauded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Mayor Singh for their efforts in reinstalling the statue.

Kejriwal moves court seeking NOC for passport renewal

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, moved court on Thursday seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport. Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought their replies by June 4, the next date of hearing.