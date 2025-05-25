City Briefs

Man shot at over spitting ‘gutkha’ in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas; 1 arrested

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was injured after being shot at during an argument over spitting ‘gutkha’ in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police official said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Aamir, a resident of Khajuri Khas, sustained a gunshot wound to his back and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night following an altercation between neighbours over spitting ‘gutkha’. There was no previous enmity between the parties, the official said. During the heated exchange, one of the individuals allegedly fired a countrymade pistol, injuring Aamir. Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot, and registered a case after conducting intial investigation.

Fire at clothes factory in outer Delhi’s Udyog Nagar; no one hurt

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a clothing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar industrial area early Sunday, an officer said. According to fire department officials, the incident was reported around 5.25 am. A total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to F-11 address in Udyog Nagar. There were no casualties, the officer from the Delhi Fire Service said. “The operation is still underway. Efforts are on to prevent any re-ignition. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the person said. Preliminary information suggests the fire started in the storage section of the garment unit.