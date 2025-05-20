City Briefs

Chadha to deliver keynote at Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been invited to be the keynote speaker at the Asian Leadership Conference (ALC) to be held this year on May 21-22 in Seoul, South Korea. Chadha will join a list of global leaders at the conference, including former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Australian PM Tony Abbott, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President and CEO of The Asia Foundation Laurel Miller, an official statement of Office of MP said on Monday.

Delhi govt schools to introduce pre-vocational education prog

New Delhi: A pre-vocational education programme will be introduced for students of classes 6 to 8 in government schools of Delhi in the academic year 2025-26 in line with the National Education Policy, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced. According to a circular issued by the Vocational Education Branch of DoE, ‘Kaushal Bodh’ will be introduced as a distinct subject for Class 6 in the first phase, followed by Classes 7 and 8 in subsequent years. The initiative is aimed at equipping students with essential life skills and vocational awareness to prepare them for real-world challenges and opportunities.

DDA plans comprehensive water irrigation proj for its 750 parks

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to construct sewage treatment plants to generate treated water under a comprehensive irrigation project for its 750 green spaces, officials said on Monday. The land-owning agency, which maintains numerous parks, biodiversity parks, reserved forests, the Yamuna Riverfront, green belts, golf courses, and sports complexes spanning across over 10,000 acres, is planning a water management project focusing on — cost-effectiveness and self-sufficient irrigation systems. Officials said currently the treated water for green spaces is provided directly through water tankers, or pipelines, laid down by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for supplying water to the parks. Now the agency plans on setting up its own sewage treatment plans (STPs) and irrigation systems, reducing its dependence on external agencies, they said.

Man arrested for raping teenager New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, an official said on Monday. The 15-year-old victim, a class 10 student, was allegedly raped on Saturday by the accused at his residence in Sangam Vihar area, he said. Raj Kamal, a contractual teacher in a government school was arrested on May 18.