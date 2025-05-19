City Briefs

GRAP Stage-I curbs revoked

New Delhi: Following the subsequent decrease in the air pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked GRAP Stage-I across the NCR with immediate effect.

IGI Airport compliance officer assaulted outside hotel, FIR lodged

New Delhi: A compliance officer working with Aviation Security at Delhi Airport was assaulted using an iron rod near a hotel here after he asked a car driver to stop honking, an official said on Sunday. Police said the incident took place in Dwarka Sector-13 on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old, a resident of Raj Nagar Part-II, was attacked by an unidentified man who fled with his car after the incident. Acording to the FIR lodged, the victim and his wife were entering the hotel around 4.30 pm when a car behind them started honking repeatedly. Upon objecting, the driver got out of his vehicle and engaged in a heated exchange, the FIR read. Despite his wife’s attempts to calm the man, the accused allegedly pulled out a rod-like weapon from the car and assaulted the victim on the head and body, it said. Police arrived shortly after receiving a PCR call and took the injured to Indira Gandhi Hospital, where he was discharged after treatment. An FIR was lodged at Dwarka North police station following his complaint and medical report.

2 snatchers held in Ghazipur

New Delhi: Two alleged chain snatchers were arrested in east Delhi’s Ghazipur with country-made firearms, police said on Sunday. Arman alias Biji (21) and Sahbaz alias Sukha (25) were arrested from the Paper Market area in Ghazipur during intensified patrolling in response to rising incidents of chain snatching, they said. During a patrol on May 17, the team intercepted Arman, who was found carrying a country-made firearm and two live cartridges. His questioning led to the arrest of Sahbaz, who was also in possession of an illegal pistol and two live cartridges, they added.

3 held for vehicle theft in Noida, one injured in police encounter

Noida: Three men involved in vehicle theft were arrested by Sector 39 police here, with one of the accused sustaining a bullet injury during an encounter, officials said on Sunday. Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said the arrests were made during a checking operation near the Som Bazar cut when three suspects on a scooty were signalled to stop. They opened fire on the police team and fled towards the forest area in Sector 43. In retaliatory firing by police, an accused Nadeem, from Delhi, was injured in the leg, the officer said. He was taken to hospital for treatment, Shukla said, adding that a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge and a scooty were recovered from the spot.