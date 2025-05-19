City Briefs

761 vehicles challaned, 10 towed in anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi: A total of 761 vehicles were challaned and 10 towed away during a special anti-encroachment and improper parking drive conducted on Aurobindo Marg here, the Delhi Traffic Police said. The drive was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Hauz Khas traffic circle in the southern range to ensure a smooth traffic flow and clear pedestrian pathways, officials said. “Aurobindo Marg is an important north-south arterial stretch connecting South Delhi to Gurugram and other key areas. However, persistent encroachments and illegal parking had severely restricted movement,” the traffic police said in a statement. The road was found to be heavily encroached by vendors, hawkers and illegally parked vehicles, including private cars, autorickshaws, and taxis. In some cases, shopkeepers had extended their establishments onto the road, further narrowing the carriageway and leaving little space for pedestrians, officials said. Along with the 761 challans issued for improper parking, 10 vehicles were towed away and 85 encroaching articles were removed or seized by the civic agencies, police said. “The operation was conducted in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and the local police. Photographic evidence was collected for each encroachment cleared,” the statement said. Officials said the action led to a noticeable improvement in traffic flow in the area. “We have received positive feedback from the public, who appreciated the clearing of footpaths and easing of congestion,” a senior police officer said. The traffic police said such enforcement drives will continue.

Breakthrough in Delhi armed robbery case, associate of gangster arrested

New Delhi: The crime branch has cracked a blind armed robbery case reported from Mangolpuri with the arrest of an associate of a gangster, police said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Nishant, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, is a known associate of Lakshay alias Jungli Gang and was involved in a recent robbery committed at gunpoint, police said. On May 8, three armed men fired in the air and robbed a businessman of his motorcycle in the Mangolpuri area. A police team laid a trap at Aadesh Chowk near Sector 37 and 38, Rohini, and apprehended the gang member.

Fire breaks out at coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar, no casualties

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a coaching institute located on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said. The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties, he said. The official said they were informed at 11.08 am regarding a blaze on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar. “Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 12:20 pm,” he added. Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started due to a suspected short circuit. Further investigation is underway, the official said.