City Briefs

SC stays demolition of homes, commercial property in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the demolition of residential and commercial properties at Fatehpuri area of Chandi Chowk in the Capital as it pulled up the MCD for ineptness. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh examined the photographs of the area filed by an intervenor and reprimanded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for being unable to stop the construction of commercial complexes. The MCD was directed to file a status report with all details failing which the court warned it of contempt action or drawing an inference that they were in cahoots with the builders.

Delhi Government to set up project management unit at DSIIDC

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started the process to set up a project management unit with a cost of over Rs 12 crore to help its agency DSIIDC in operationalising its various projects, including data centre park and global capability centres, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is the nodal agency responsible for development, operation and management of industrial areas in the city.