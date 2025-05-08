City Briefs

Gurugram: Three nabbed for planning robbery at gunpoint

GURUGRAM: Three men were arrested while allegedly planning an armed robbery near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram’s Sector 29, police said on Tuesday. A pistol with a cartridge, a knife, an iron rod and a torch were seized. Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Unit team from Sector 43 conducted the raid. The accused, from Bihar’s Motihari and Rohtas districts, confessed to four past thefts in Gurugram. Multiple cases are already registered against two of the men.

Proclaimed offender wanted in 2 rape cases arrested in Capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 51-year-old man accused of raping his daughter-in-law and teenage daughter in New Delhi’s Gole Market. The man had been evading arrest for over two and a half years and was declared a proclaimed offender in two separate rape cases registered in 2018 and 2022. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended him near Bhai Veer Singh Marg. He remains in custody as further proceedings continue.

Doctors Held for FMGE Exam Scam

GURUGRAM: Two Delhi-based doctors and another man were arrested for allegedly cheating a doctor of Rs 26.57 lakh by promising to help him clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, police stated. The victim, Ravi Kumar, failed the exam despite paying the amount and was later threatened when he demanded a refund. A case has been registered at Sector 14 Police Station.