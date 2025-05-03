City Briefs

DDA Demolishes Illegal Farmhouses

NEW DELHI: In an anti-encroachment drive, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has demolished illegal under-construction farmhouses in the upscale Sainik Farms area, reclaiming high-value land. The operation, carried out between April 24 and 26 in coordination with Delhi Police, targeted structures built over 2 bighas on DDA-acquired land from Saidualajaib village, now part of Sainik Farms. The move follows Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena’s recent directive to remove unauthorised encroachments on DDA land. He had instructed officials to take strict action against illegal constructions, particularly in posh colonies. Officials said the demolition is part of a broader effort to reclaim valuable public land and ensure compliance with urban development norms. Further action against similar encroachments in high-profile areas is underway, DDA confirmed.

Noida cop dismissed from service for misbehaving with woman in Noida

NOIDA: A suspended head constable has been dismissed from service for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, police said on Friday. On April 27, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) from Beta 2 PS responded to a car-motorcycle collision in the Aichhar Chowki area. At the scene, Head Constable Bhupendra Malik had an altercation with a man, slapped him, and assaulted a woman who intervened. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media. Malik was suspended on Apr 30 and later dismissed under the police’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy. Home Guard Satya Prakash was also found guilty, and his dismissal has been recommended.

Kidnapper on run for 16 yrs held

NEW DELHI: A proclaimed offender wanted in a 2009 kidnapping case was arrested after 16 years on the run, Delhi Police said on Friday. Safdar Ali, 57, was caught in the Sabzi Mandi area of east Delhi, where he was selling vegetables, a police officer stated. He had allegedly abducted Kalicharan, his sister’s husband, and fled to Uttar Pradesh. Declared a proclaimed offender in 2012, Ali had been evading arrest by moving between Delhi and Bareilly, the officer added. He confessed to the crime and is also linked to another case in Bareilly.

three accused of robbery arrested

NOIDA: Police arrested three men after a shootout on Friday over their suspected involvement in multiple theft and robbery cases, officials said. Two of the accused, Bittu alias Pravesh (24) and Golu Jatav (24), were shot in the leg in retaliatory fire after opening fire on police near the Moser Beer roundabout.