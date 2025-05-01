City Briefs

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2/litre from today

Ahmedabad/NEW DELHI: Amul milk prices will increase by Rs 2 per litre across all variants from May 1, 2025, due to higher input costs in production. This price hike, which translates to a 3-4 per cent rise in MRP, is lower than the average food inflation, according to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). The federation, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, noted that this is the first price increase since June 2024. Following the hike, the price of a 500ml pouch of Amul Gold will be Rs 34, while the 1-litre pouch will cost Rs 67 in Gujarat. Other variants like Shakti, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk, and Taaza will also see similar increases.

Drug Peddler arrested with 106 Grams Heroin in new Seemapuri: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old drug peddler, Shekh Rajav, was arrested in Delhi’s New Seemapuri area with 106 grams of heroin, police said on Wednesday. The arrest followed a routine patrol on Tuesday, where Rajav was spotted acting suspiciously. After attempting to flee, he was caught with a bag containing heroin. Rajav, facing financial hardship, revealed his suppliers during interrogation, prompting ongoing police raids.

Fbd: Electrician dies, another hurt while repairing lift at factory

FARIDABAD: An electrician, Rajkumar, died and his companion was injured while repairing a faulty lift at a factory in Sarurpur on Wednesday. Rajkumar and his companion had arrived at the factory to repair a goods lift and began testing it. The lift malfunctioned midway in its vertical guide rails, causing both men to fall. They were rushed to the hospital, where Rajkumar was declared dead. His family has alleged negligence by the factory management. Police stated that they would take action only after receiving a formal complaint in the matter. Rajkumar was from Jawahar Colony.