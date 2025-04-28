City Briefs

2 arms suppliers linked to Hashim Baba gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two arms suppliers connected to the Hashim Baba gang with three semi-automatic pistols and six live cartridges in their possession, an officer said on Sunday. Md Rihan, a primary arms supplier to the gang, was apprehended near Sector-24 Rohini, following a tip-off, he said. “A team laid a trap and arrested Rihan while he was en route to deliver two pistols and four live cartridges to an active gang member,” said the officer. During interrogation, Rihan revealed that he had sourced the weapons from Salman Ahmad, a resident of Jafrabad.

Wanted criminal out on a joy ride lands in police net in Dwarka

New Delhi: A wanted criminal from Haryana out on a joy ride has been arrested from Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Sunday. The accused Harish alias Monu (27), a resident of Gubhana village in Haryana’s Jhajjar, had been on the run after a firing incident earlier this month, they said. A case was registered against the arrested accused and his associates in Jhajjar after the incident. Harish was intercepted near Kakrola Ganda Nala by a police team on April 17, acting on a tip-off. A loaded pistol, four live cartridges and a black Thar used in the Jhajjar firing incident was recovered from his position, police said.

I-T employee, mastermind of extortion-cum-dacoity, held after over a year

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested an Income Tax Department employee, alleged prime conspirator in a extortion-cum-dacoity case, an official said on Sunday. Accused Deepak Kashyap had been on the run for over a year after being declared a proclaimed offender by the court. The case dates back to August 1, 2023, when a businessman in Janakpuri reported that seven people, including a woman, forcibly entered his residence, posing as Income Tax officials. “They accused him of hiding income from a land deal and coerced his family into restraining communication, creating an atmosphere of fear. The CCTV footage later confirmed the involvement of multiple persons using an SUV,” a senior police officer of the crime branch said. Investigations revealed that Kashyap, using his official position in the Income Tax Department, orchestrated the entire operation. He recruited accomplices, who impersonated government officers to lend legitimacy to their illegal actions, he said.

Delhi police rescue 3 missing minors

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued two kidnapped 17-year-old girls and a 16-year-old kidnapped boy in two well-coordinated operations. An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the kidnapped minors. According to the police, both victims, who had been missing for several days, were in different parts of the National Capital Region. The first case involved the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, reported on March 5, by her family at the Samaipur Badli Police Station. Deep concern from her family prompted an immediate search by the Delhi Police. The operation intensified when a special team from the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, led by Insp. Sanjay Kaushik and ACP Narender Singh analyzed multiple leads, including technical inputs and ground intelligence. On April 26, a credible tip-off led the team to Rahul Vihar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the girl was safely recovered. The second case involved the kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both of whom went missing on April 23 and April 24, respectively.