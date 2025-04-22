City Briefs

Delhi Crime Branch nabs Nigerians nationals in Meth Supply Case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two Nigerian nationals linked to a methamphetamine supply network across Delhi NCR. Micheal Okwu alias John (30) and Chidubem Stanley (43), both from Nigeria, were apprehended in Uttam Nagar with commercial and intermediate quantities of methamphetamine, along with drug packaging equipment. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team, led by DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora, arrested Okwu near Nawada Metro Station on April 18 with 53 grams of meth. Stanley was arrested soon after with weighing machines and pouches. Okwu arrived in India in 2019 and Stanley in 2020; the latter had a prior arrest in 2023. The duo used Nigerian numbers and internet calls to avoid detection. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider drug syndicate.

Woman Dies 20 Days After Jumping from building to Escape fire

NOIDA: A 34-year-old woman, Pooja Gupta, died 20 days after jumping from the fourth floor of the Krishna Apara Plaza in Sector 18 to escape a fire. The incident occurred on April 1 when a blast in an air-conditioner’s compressor caused the fire. Gupta, who worked at a private company in the building, succumbed to severe injuries, including 40 per cent burns and a broken spinal cord, on Saturday. Firefighters rescued over 170 people, and most of the 22 injured individuals were treated with first aid. Gupta, a resident of Sector 122, is survived by her husband and daughter. She was undergoing treatment at a Noida hospital when she passed away.

Fire breaks out in three factories in Capital, no injuries reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in three factories in northwest Delhi’s Lawrence Road industrial area on Monday morning, prompting 20 fire tenders to respond. The factories, which produced cardboard packaging, shoes, and socks, were engulfed in flames, but no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control by 11.20 am, and investigations are ongoing.