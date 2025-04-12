City Briefs

Min orders vigilance inquiry into construction of govt-run schools

New Delhi: Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the construction of government-run schools. Verma was on an inspection visit to Palam where the local residents complained about waterlogging in the area and a government school principal highlighted the problem of leakage in classrooms. “I visited a school where the principal complained to me about the flood-like situation inside the school building, which was built by the previous government,” Verma told reporters. “I have ordered a probe regarding this, not only this school but all that have been constructed by the previous government,” he added.

PWD to install height barriers to protect Mangi Bridge from damage

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi has announced plans to install height barriers on the Ring Road stretch near Kashmere Gate to protect the 150-year-old Mangi Bridge from damage. The old bridge that connects Red Fort to Salimgarh Fort is an ASI-protected structure. The ASI earlier wrote to the PWD to put up height barriers to protect the arch of the bridge. “The road beneath the bridge is used by large heavy vehicles like buses, trucks, etc. that have damaged the arch of the bridge. We have written to the PWD to put up height barriers so that heavy vehicles do not pass through (the Ring Road),” a senior ASI official said.