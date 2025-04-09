City Briefs

Married woman stabbed by lover over affair in Gurugram village

GURUGRAM: A 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Binola village, allegedly by her lover after a dispute over her relationship with another man, police said on Tuesday. Neelam lived and worked in the village with her husband, who told police she was involved with two men, Vinod and Sudhir. On Monday evening, he found Vinod arguing with her; during the row, Vinod allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her. She later died at Rewari Civil Hospital. Vinod, arrested on Tuesday, confessed to the crime, claiming he attacked her after she began ignoring him, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

DElhi: cop hurt in road accident

NEW DELHI: A police constable sustained multiple fractures after a car collided with his motorcycle

near Vande Mataram Marg on Monday, a police officer stated. The injured officer, Head Constable Mahender, aged between 35 and 40, is posted at Connaught Place Police Station and is receiving treatment at RML Hospital, the officer added. The driver of the car, identified as Dhruv Aggarwal, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, is currently absconding. Police have launched efforts to trace and apprehend him.