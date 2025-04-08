City Briefs

FIR in bike theft case delayed for 20 days, three Ggm cops suspended

GURUGRAM: Three police personnel, including a station house officer, have been suspended for allegedly delaying the registration of an FIR in a bike theft case by 20 days, an official said on Monday. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated. Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora took action after finding the delay unjustified, stating that no citizen should face inconvenience at police stations. The complainant, Rajiv Kumar, said he repeatedly visited the PS after his bike was stolen in Sector 4 in February, but officers kept postponing the FIR. SHO Devender Kumar, Head Constable Surender Kumar, and Munshi Ravinder have been suspended and sent to police lines pending inquiry.

Delhi Drug Supplier Held with Heroin Worth Rs 1.5 Crore

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force has arrested an interstate drug supplier, Imran alias Chaddi, aged 39, recovering 315 grams of high-grade heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore. Apprehended during a raid in Kabir Nagar, Imran has a long criminal history, including previous NDPS cases and serious offences. He allegedly sourced heroin from a contact in Usmanpur and distributed it across Delhi-NCR. Police are now pursuing leads to dismantle the wider network involved.

Woman killed after her bike collides with car in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman died after her rented BMW bike collided with a car in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area on Sunday, police said. The victim, Somita Singh, a developer from Noida and member of a women’s biking group, was returning from Leopard Trail when the accident occurred. Thrown from her vehicle, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. A case has been filed against the unidentified car driver on her father’s complaint. Singh was undergoing sports bike training and hailed from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Man Plots Robbery to Pay Alimony, nabbed with 2 Accomplices: police

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for attempting to rob a 72-year-old woman at gunpoint in Delhi’s Pitampura to fund alimony payments to his ex-wife, a police officer said. One accused posed as a courier deliveryman and tried to choke the victim, while another entered with a firearm, the officer stated. The woman’s daughter raised an alarm, forcing the trio to flee. CCTV footage and multiple raids led to their arrest. A motorcycle, country-made pistol, and clothes worn during the crime were recovered. Two of the accused have prior records of theft and gambling.

DMRC reiterates policy of no eating, drinking inside trains

NEW DELHI: A day after a video showing a man peeling and eating an egg and drinking from a glass inside a train went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday urged commuters to avoid inappropriate behaviour while travelling. The video appeared to be deliberately recorded, said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of the DMRC. He emphasised that eating and drinking are prohibited inside trains and called on passengers to follow basic social etiquette. “The metro is a mass public transport system, and decorum must be maintained,” he said. Commuters were also urged to report violations to nearby Metro or CISF personnel.