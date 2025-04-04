City Briefs

mayor reviews preps for Ambedkar Jayanti, calls for grand celebration

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Friday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations and directed all departments to ensure the timely completion of arrangements. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to mark commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The mayor held a meeting with senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, according to a statement. The meeting was attended by zonal deputy commissioners and heads of various departments, and focused on ensuring a “grand” and “meaningful” celebration of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar, it said. Mayor Kumar directed all departments to complete the arrangements on time and emphasised the need for coordination among various wings of the corporation for the smooth execution of the event.

PWD yet to allot official residence to Former Delhi CM Atishi

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Atishi has requested the public works department (PWD) to allow her to retain the AB-17, Mathura Road bungalow as the leader of opposition in the Assembly or allot another one to her at Ansari Road in Daryaganj. According to PWD officials, Atishi continues to occupy the Mathura Road bungalow that was allotted to her when she was the chief minister. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has requested that she be allowed to retain the bungalow as the LoP in the Assembly but no decision has so far been made in this regard, the officials said. However, sources in the AAP claimed that Atishi had written to the Delhi government’s PWD about retaining the Mathura Road bungalow but was informed that it was a central-pool accommodation.