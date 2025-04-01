City Briefs

Man stabbed to death by two sons & neighbour in nE Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by his two sons and a neighbour after a dispute in northeast Delhi. The incident occurred at 1.35 pm on Sunday in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur. The victim, Raheesuddin, was attacked by his sons, Mehmood and Zubaid, along with neighbour Rafeeq (46) and a minor. He was taken to GTB Hospital but died during treatment. Rafeeq and the minor have been apprehended, while the victim’s sons remain absconding.

Fire at cooler manufacturing factory in Gr Noida, no casualty

NOIDA: A massive fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing factory in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 on Monday afternoon. Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from a distance. So far, no casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside, Anil Pandey, incharge at Ecotech PS, stated.