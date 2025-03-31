City Briefs

Delhi bed box murder: Husband apprehended from Bihar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested Ashish Kumar (45) for his wife’s murder after her decomposing body was found wrapped in a blanket inside a bed box in Shahdara, a police official said. Two others, flat owner Vivekanand Mishra (64) and driver Abhay Kumar Jha (29), were also arrested. Investigations revealed Anju had left for Ludhiana but was persuaded by Ashish to return, only to be murdered after she caught them in a compromising situation. The accused hid her body in Mishra’s flat before fleeing to Jaipur, the officer added. Acording to the police, Ashish was arrested in Bihar and is being interrogated while further investigations continue.

Two B’deshi nationals detained

NEW DELHI: Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in east Delhi were detained as part of an ongoing drive aimed to identify and deport illegal immigrants, police said on Sunday. Atifa (24) from Faridpur and Asma (24) from Narsingdi in Bangladesh allegedly illegally entered India via river routes. “They subsequently switched locations in the national capital to avoid detection,” a senior officer said. Acting on an input, a police team launched a verification exercise and conducted multiple raids in the Mandawali area, resulting in their detention, he said. The deportation process of the two women is being take up through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. During interrogation, they admitted to crossing the border via Kolkata before using the local train network to travel to Delhi. The authorities are now working to trace the network that facilitated their entry and provided them shelter, the officer said. Legal proceedings have been initiated, he added. The Delhi Police launched a campaign against illegal immigrants last November.

Delhi: Two women apprehended for circulating counterfeit currency

NEW DELHI: Two women were arrested for allegedly circulating counterfeit currency in southwest Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market, the police said on Sunday. They also seized 33 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 100 denomination from the accused. Rani Jha (22) of Faridabad in Haryana and 29-year-old Akaansha Desai from Garacharama village in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were arrested on the basis of tip-off. A police team patrolling the market on foot nabbed the accused on March 19. “The accused admitted to using the counterfeit notes for shopping in the market,” the police said and added an FIR had been registered against them. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the FICN and potential links to syndicates, they said.

Two arrested with 14 stolen bikes

NEW DELHI: Two thieves were arrested from the Badarpur area of southeast Delhi with 14 stolen motorcycles, police said on Sunday. Naim (28) and Israil alias Bilal (27) were arrested on March 26 during police patrolling in Khatushyam Park, they said. “The two were found riding a stolen motorcycle, which was traced to an e-FIR registered at Badarpur police station. Upon interrogation, they admitted to stealing 17 motorcycles over the past six to eight months from different areas, including Govind Puri, Badarpur, Faridabad and Sangam Vihar,” a senior police officer said. Naim and Israil ran an auto repair shop, Naim Bike Repairing Centre, in Pul Prahladpur. They dismantled stolen motorcycles, used spare parts for repairs and sold scrap to local vendors, the officer said. The recovered motorcycles include those stolen from Badarpur, Govind Puri, Faridabad and Bhiwani. While five of them were in working condition, nine had been dismantled for parts, police said. The said that both accused have a criminal history and were apprehended in 2017.