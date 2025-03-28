City Briefs

Foundation day of every state will be celebrated in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the foundation days of every state will be celebrated in the national capital as people from all states live here. CM Gupta made the announcement while responding to the budget discussion in the Delhi assembly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the city government’s 2025-26 budget with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore. BJP returned to power in the national capital last month after the getting 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly polls.

Delhi Police deploys ‘Shishtachar’ squads to curb eve-teasing

New Delhi: Delhi Police has introduced the ‘Shishtachar’ squads to curb eve teasing and ensure women safety and security, an official said on Thursday. The official said these district-wise squads are keeping a strict vigil in areas around malls, schools and markets to curb crimes, including eve teasing, molestation and other forms of harassment, against women with the objective of fostering a safer public environment. The ‘Shishtachar’ squads during patrolling detained people acting suspiciously as a preventive measure and asked women if they had any complaints.

Delhi Police sub-inspector dismissed for alleged role in drug syndicate

New Delhi: A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in a drug syndicate, sources said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Naresh Kumar, was posted with the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, they said. A police source said that he had been evading arrest for over a year and his termination order was issued on March 20.