City Briefs

Two Arrested for Double Murder, Robbery in Kohat Enclave

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two men for a double murder in Kohat Enclave during a house theft. Ravi (27) and Deepak alias Pankaj (41) killed a 70-year-old couple using a hammer and dupatta. Stolen cash, a gold bangle, and a pistol were recovered. Deepak was caught at an old age home. Both confessed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Student Punished for Criticising V-C? AISA Slams AUD Admin

NEW DELHI: A student from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has been suspended for allegedly using ‘derogatory language’ against the V-C, prompting protests by AISA. The group termed it political targeting and cited procedural lapses in disciplinary action. They demand the suspension’s revocation and an apology for the V-C’s remarks, which allegedly sparked the controversy. AISA also claims the student faced bias during the inquiry, including communal targeting.